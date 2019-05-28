Local 5 Live Features

Local author releases new book "The Cranky Mom Fix"

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:38 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:38 AM CDT

(WFRV) - There's a new book from a local author and if you've ever felt overwhelmed with motherhood you can relate.

"The Cranky Mom Fix" by Becky Kopitzke is available June 4th.

 

 

 

