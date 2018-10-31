Make it Local: Jingle - A Vintage and Artisan Market

Make it local when starting your holiday shopping.

Jingle all the way to some great finds at an upcoming vintage and artisan market.

Two of the artists you'll see are Sonnet Uhlenbrauk of Sonnet's Garden Blooms and Tina Ahrens of Tina Marie's Unique Boutique.

Jingle - A Vintage and Artisan Market is happening this Friday and Saturday, November 2nd and 3rd, at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Downtown Appleton.

Admission is just $3.

Check out their Facebook page for details on shopping hours.