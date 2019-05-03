Local 5 Live Features

March for Science in downtown Green Bay - May 4th on the city deck

Posted: May 03, 2019

(WFRV) - The March for Science is tomorrow, May 4th on the city deck at 11 am.

One of the groups participating is the Green Bay Aquarium Society and they'll have their touch tank for hands-on learning.

The Science Bazaar is at the central library on Pine Street in Green Bay and runs until 3 pm.

 


     

 

