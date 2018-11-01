New Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery
New York, NY (CBS) - Millions of people deal with the common and painful foot problem bunions. For years, surgery options always meant a long tough recovery. Now, an innovative micro-surgery is getting patients back on their feet faster. Here's CBS' Nikki Battiste.
More Stories
-
(WFRV) - It's the annual footie pajama edition of our Packers Pro…
-
(WFRV) - Are buckets of leftover Halloween candy haunting you? Why…
-
(WFRV) - Dementia caregivers have a tough job, so the experts at…