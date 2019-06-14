Local 5 Live Features

OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:00 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:00 AM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Join the entire Local 5 LIVE team today at Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh. Admission to the zoo is always free! 

The team will broadcast Local 5 LIVE (9-10 am) from the zoo. 

Enjoy live music, treats (courtesy of our sponsor, Allstates Rigging), Door County Coffee and the chance to win some fabulous prizes: 

$50 to Door County Coffee 

4 Tickets to the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells will be tossing Our Town t-shirts into the crowd during commercial breaks!  

Here is a look at the rest of our season: 

June 21: Sturgeon Bay (Stone Harbor Resort) 

June 28: Two Rivers (Central Park, Downtown) 

July 12: Marinette (Stephenson Island Gazebo) 

July 19: Howard / Suamico (NEW Zoo Adventure Park) 

July 26: Kewaunee (Harbor Park Gazebo) 

Aug. 2: East Shore of Lake Winnebago (Location TBD) 

Aug. 9: Shawano (Location TBD) 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected