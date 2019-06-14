OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Join the entire Local 5 LIVE team today at Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh. Admission to the zoo is always free!
The team will broadcast Local 5 LIVE (9-10 am) from the zoo.
Enjoy live music, treats (courtesy of our sponsor, Allstates Rigging), Door County Coffee and the chance to win some fabulous prizes:
$50 to Door County Coffee
4 Tickets to the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells will be tossing Our Town t-shirts into the crowd during commercial breaks!
Here is a look at the rest of our season:
June 21: Sturgeon Bay (Stone Harbor Resort)
June 28: Two Rivers (Central Park, Downtown)
July 12: Marinette (Stephenson Island Gazebo)
July 19: Howard / Suamico (NEW Zoo Adventure Park)
July 26: Kewaunee (Harbor Park Gazebo)
Aug. 2: East Shore of Lake Winnebago (Location TBD)
Aug. 9: Shawano (Location TBD)
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.