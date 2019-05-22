Pull together for a cure and fight breast cancer at Austin Straubel Airport - Sat., June 1st

(WFRV) - Our community is pulling together for a cure to fight breast cancer.

And that's the name of an event coming up at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

Pulling Together For A Cure is Saturday, June 1st from 10:30 am - 5 pm. It's free to attend but if you'd like to sign up or donte, head to pullingtogethergrb.org.