Local 5 Live Features

Pull together for a cure and fight breast cancer at Austin Straubel Airport - Sat., June 1st

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:12 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 04:12 PM CDT

(WFRV) - Our community is pulling together for a cure to fight breast cancer.

And that's the name of an event coming up at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

Pulling Together For A Cure is Saturday, June 1st from 10:30 am - 5 pm. It's free to attend but if you'd like to sign up or donte, head to pullingtogethergrb.org

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected