Recipes Using Leftover Halloween Candy from Runaway Spoon

(WFRV) - Are buckets of leftover Halloween candy haunting you? Why not give it new life in a recipe?

Lindsey joined us from Runaway Spoon with some tasty and easy ideas.

Candy Bar Apple Dip

8oz cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup chopped candy bars

2 apples cut into pieces

Candy Corn Popcorn

3 cups Popcorn

3 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup candy corn