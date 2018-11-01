Recipes Using Leftover Halloween Candy from Runaway Spoon
(WFRV) - Are buckets of leftover Halloween candy haunting you? Why not give it new life in a recipe?
Lindsey joined us from Runaway Spoon with some tasty and easy ideas.
Candy Bar Apple Dip
8oz cream cheese
1/4 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup chopped candy bars
2 apples cut into pieces
Candy Corn Popcorn
3 cups Popcorn
3 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
1 cup candy corn
