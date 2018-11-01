Local 5 Live Features

Recipes Using Leftover Halloween Candy from Runaway Spoon

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

(WFRV) - Are buckets of leftover Halloween candy haunting you? Why not give it new life in a recipe? 

Lindsey joined us from Runaway Spoon with some tasty and easy ideas.

Candy Bar Apple Dip

8oz cream cheese
1/4 cup sour cream 
1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup chopped candy bars
2 apples cut into pieces

Candy Corn Popcorn 

3 cups Popcorn 
3 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp vanilla extract 
1 cup candy corn

