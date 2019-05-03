Local 5 Live Features

Register now: Sole Burner 5K Run/Walk to benefit The American Cancer Society - May 11th

(WFRV) - It's a passage to spring that also helps in the local fight against cancer.

The 37th annual Sole Burner 5K Run/Walk to benefit The American Cancer Society is May 11th at City Park in Appleton.

The registration and activities begin at 7:30 am and the run/walk is at 9 am.

For more information head to soleburner.org

 

