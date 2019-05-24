Local 5 Live Features

Season in full bloom at Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:29 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - We visit a family business that's truly homegrown just like the gorgeous plants and flowers at Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers.

The garden centers are open through September 

Howard location: 1748 Lenwood Avenue (head north on Military and just before Velp turn left on Lenwood).

Green Bay location: 1616 West Mason Street, the parking lot of Burlington 

Give them a call at (920) 371-4874 and like them on Facebook.

Wery's Summer Bloomers is also a big wholesaler.

 

