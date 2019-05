GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - LedgeStone Vineyards is uncorking summer with a fun event for the whole family.

The winery is located at 6381 WI-57 in Greenleaf.

It will feature live music, food trucks, art, craft beer and local wine.

The event is Saturday, June 1 from 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

For tickets and full event details visit: ledgestonevineyards.com