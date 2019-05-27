The Chantelles "Go On The Road" in their spring concert in De Pere

(WFRV) - If you're hitting the road this summer, you have something in common with The Chantelles.

"Go On The Road" is the theme of their spring concert.

Join The Chantelles as they head on down Route 66 for a classic American Roadtrip filled with memorable Americana music.

The Chantelles are performing on Friday May 31st at 7 pm and Sunday June 2nd at 2 pm at Dudley Birder Hall located at 400 Grant Street in De Pere.

For tickets call 920-403-3950 or head to snc.edu/tickets.