The perfect getaway spot: Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay

Posted: May 07, 2019 11:36 AM CDT

(WFRV) - One of our picks to make mom feel special this Mother's Day is Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay.

It's not just a great place to stay but a great day trip for lunch, or drinks with friends...all with a breathtaking view!

You'll find Stone Harbor for year round fun on North 1st Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. For reservations call, 920-746-0700 or online at stoneharbor-resort.com or on Facebook.  

Don't forget you can also enter to win mom an overnight stay at beautiful Stone Harbor as well!

The package includes a whirlpool room and $25 to spend at the restaurant and pub plus other great items. Register now through May 8th by clicking HERE. We will announce the winners live on Local 5 Live on May 9th

 

 

 

