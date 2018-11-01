Local 5 Live Features

Your Local Experts Assisted Living by Hillcrest

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 12:15 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 12:15 PM CDT

(WFRV) - Dementia caregivers have a tough job, so the experts at Assisted Living by Hillcrest are taking part in a fall caregiver conference in Green Bay, put on by the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Wisconsin.

It's open to people who work as caregivers, but also family members.

To register for the November 8th conference, head to https://www.alz.org/gwwi.

To get in touch with Hillcrest, check out their website https://assistedlivingbyhillcrest.com.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected