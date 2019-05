OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – You can really pour yourself into a fun event in Oshkosh this weekend; it's the kickoff of the Brewery Bike Tour at Bare Bones Brewery located at 4362 Co. Rd. S. in Oshkosh.

You'll cover 14 miles and three breweries and it all starts this Saturday, May 11th from 11 am - 5:30 pm.

For more information, head to visitoshkosh.com.