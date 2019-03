(WFRV) - It's always a high-flying good time for the entire family, it's the Shrine Circus which also supports a great cause.

The Shrine Circus opens tonight at The Brown County Arena at 7 pm. Saturday at 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm and Sunday at 1 pm and 5 pm.

For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com or call 800-895-0071.