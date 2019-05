Master Gardner plant sale Video Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You do not have to be a Master Gardener to have their quality plants. Just shop the annual sale at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

Here are the event dates:

Friday, May 31, Noon-7: 00 pm

Saturday, June 1, 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Visit gbbg.org for full details.