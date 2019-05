New entertainment venue: The Heist opens tonight in Ripon Video Video Video

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new venue that promotes music, art, and locally owned businesses is having a grand opening in downtown Ripon tonight from 7 - 10 pm.

The Heist is located at 114 Watson Street in Ripon. Tickets are $25 online and $35 at the door.

For tickets head to riponheist.com.