DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Memorial Day tradition makes a move. Celebrate De Pere is now taking place at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

The festival runs Friday through Monday.

Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Monday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit celebratedepere.com for a full schedule.