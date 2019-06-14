OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Join the entire Local 5 LIVE team today in Oshkosh!

They will broadcast Local 5 LIVE (9-10 am) from the Menominee Park Zoo. (ci.oshkosh.wi.us/Parks/MenomineeParkZoo/)

Bring a lawn chair, or stand and mingle.

Enjoy live music, treats (courtesy of our sponsor, Allstates Rigging) and the chance to win some fabulous prizes.

Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells will be tossing Our Town t-shirts into the crowd during commercial breaks!

Jordan Lamers will also give us a weather forecast, on location.

Come say hello!

Here is a look at the rest of our season:

June 21: Sturgeon Bay (Stone Harbor Resort)

June 28: Two Rivers (Central Park, Downtown)

July 12: Marinette (Stephenson Island Gazebo)

July 19: Howard / Suamico (NEW Zoo Adventure Park)

July 26: Kewaunee (Harbor Park Gazebo)

Aug. 2: East Shore of Lake Winnebago (Location TBD)

Aug. 9: Shawano (Location TBD)