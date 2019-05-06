Local 5 Live On Location

Upcoming fundraisers and free events at Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) - The Green Bay Botanical Garden hosts 6000 kids a year through school and outreach programs; which is no small task for a non-profit.

Now you can help ensure those programs continue through their upcoming Taste Bud Fundraiser.

The Taste Bud Fundraiser is Thursday, May 16th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Botanical Garden. You need to register by May 10th to attend. Register at gbbg.org/tastebud.

The Botanical Garden also has some free walk-throughs for mom on Mothers Day and a free day for all on May 17th. The drop-in tours run at 10 am and 1 pm, and is part of National Public Gardens week. Head to gbbg.org for more information.

