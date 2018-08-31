Kid-Friendly Sweet and Savory Sushi

TURKEY AND CHEESE SUSHI

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

• 1 spinach tortilla or sandwich wrap

• 1 tsp. cream cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2 slices turkey breast deli meat

• 1/4 cup shredded carrots

• 1/4 cup ranch dressing, optional

Directions:

Cut edges of tortilla to make into a square shape. Spread cream cheese along the far edge to cover about ½" strip of tortilla.

Spread mozzarella evenly overly tortilla, starting where the cream cheese ends and leaving about a two-inch strip on the end closest to you uncovered.

Arrange turkey slices on that uncovered strip closest to you. Arrange carrots on top of the turkey.

Fold over the end with the turkey, and roll it tightly, squeezing it toward you as you roll. Continue rolling and squeezing the tortilla, finishing by pressing the rolled sandwich down so the cream cheese "glues" it closed.

Use a sharp knife, cut the roll into ½" pieces. Serve with ranch dressing for dipping, if desired.

BANANA SUSHI

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

• 1 banana

• 2 Tbsp. nut butter

• 2-4 Tbsp. Fruity Pebbles, Rice Krispies, granola, chia seeds, sprinkles

Directions:

Peel banana and spread a thin layer of nut butter around the outside of the banana.

Roll in topping. Slice into ½" pieces and serve.