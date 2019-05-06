Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE OVERNIGHT OATS
2 Servings
Ingredients:
1 cup strawberries, sliced, plus additional for garnish
3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 cup rolled oats
1 Tbsp. chia seeds
1 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Graham crackers, crushed, for garnish
Directions:
Place strawberries, almond milk and Greek yogurt into a food processor and process on high until fruit is pureed.
Transfer into a large bowl and add remaining ingredients. Mix with a spoon until combined.
Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Top with crushed graham crackers and sliced strawberries.
*Per Serving: Calories 290, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 100mg, Total Carbohydrate 48g (Dietary Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 9g Added Sugars), Protein 14g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 20%, Iron 15%, Potassium 6%