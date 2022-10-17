(WFRV) – Building for Kids is turning 30 and you can celebrate like it’s 1992!

This community gem is celebrating their birthday with two fun events and you can join in the fun. Local 5 Live visited Building for Kids in Appleton with details on both celebrations.

Details from buildingforkids.org:

BFK Birthday Bash!

Saturday, November 5: 9am – 4pm

Your family is invited to our 30th birthday party! We’re celebrating with birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and a happy birthday confetti throw at noon. Plus, all who attend will be entered for a chance to win a FREE membership to the BFK!

Admission is free for BFK members and $9.50 per person for non-members.

No pre-registration required.

Party Like Its 1992!

Saturday, November 5: 7pm – 10pm

Where were you in 1992? From grunge to pop, flannels to fanny packs – you’re invited to rewind and celebrate all things ’90s with this adults-only (21 and older) event!

Join us for ’90s activities such as:

Pizza Hut Buffet

Build Your Own Cereal Bowl: Assortment of your favorite cereals!

Jolly Good Soda Bar

Cash Bar

’90s Fashion Contest

Party and Arcade Games

DJ

A group rate of $15 each is available for groups of 6 or more. The group rate deadline is Saturday, October 22. Otherwise, this event is $30 per person.

Everyone is also invited to attend an afterparty at Player 2 Arcade Bar right down the street on College Ave.

30th Birthday Membership Sale

Saturday, November 5 – Saturday, November 12

We are so grateful to all of our members who have helped us get where we are today, so to show our appreciation, we offering a week-long membership sale. Anyone who purchases a family, grandparent, or dual membership during the week will receive a discount of 15% off!

Current members can take advantage of this discount too! Memberships purchased during the sale won’t start until after any current memberships expire.

Memberships can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person at the museum. For online purchases, enter code BIRTHDAY at checkout.

You can learn more about our memberships here!