(WFRV) – Answer riddles, find secret locations, and complete challenges to become the winner of the ‘Amazing Fund-Racer’.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of this fun event raising money for Soar Fox Cities.

Details from soarfoxcities.com:

Form your team of champions and compete in this fast-paced, community-wide road rally! SOAR Fox Cities’ 3rd Annual Amazing Fund-Racer, a local spinoff of the CBS reality show The Amazing Race, will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Teams will earn points by answering riddles, finding locations, submitting photos, and completing interactive challenges at locations across the Fox Cities! Teams will receive a mission list and submit completed challenges via the Goosechase mobile app. Teams will be able to see a real-time leader board in Goosechase during the event to keep tabs on the competition! The teams with the most points at the end will win prizes including $500 cash for the 1st place team!

Day-Of Schedule :

The starting and ending location will be Sabre Lanes (1330 Midway Rd, Menasha.)

12:00-12:30pm… Team Check-In

12:30-1:00pm… Event Rules & Team Spirit Judging

1:00pm… Race Kick-Off

1:00-5:00pm… Race with challenges throughout the Fox Cities

After the race is complete at 5:00pm, teams return to Sabre Lanes for a final challenge and celebration! Winners will be announced by 6:00pm.

Team Registration

Early Bird Discount through August 12:

$80/team

Registration August 13 and after:

$100/team

Registration: 1 team per vehicle. The size of your team is up to you, but we recommend 3-5 players. Registration includes instructions and access to the mission list on the GooseChase mobile app, swag bag filled with goodies, post-race celebration with refreshments, and chance to win prizes!

*You must have ONE vehicle available for your team to compete, and your team MUST stay together for the duration of the event- no dividing and conquering to save time!

What each team will need for this event:

A legal driver with a valid driver’s license

A registered vehicle

A smartphone or mobile device

Teams can also participate in peer-to-peer fundraising to receive bonus points! For every $50 raised, fundraising teams will receive 10 bonus points (up to 200 points.) Teams raising at least $300 will also be entered into a raffle prize drawing.