Teacher Appreciation Week: Christopher Choudoir & Allison Sudol

(WFRV) – It’s teacher appreciation week and thanks to a partnership with UW-Green Bay, Local 5 Live is honoring local educators.

These teachers were nominated by the community and randomly selected to be featured on the show:

Christopher Choudoir teaches at Little Chute Career Pathways Academy for grades 9-12. He teaches Chemistry, Biology, and three different projects lead the way-Biomedical Science classes. He coordinates career experiences for students with healthcare professionals.

Christopher became a teacher because he had great teachers. He gets to work with many students for their entire high school career and sees limitless potential in his students and works with them to tap into that resource and encourages them to achieve their personal best.

Christopher tells Local 5 Live he’d like to be known for his humor but that his students might not find him funny. He says from day one – students are treated like his own kids – at times, honest, hard conversations but also moments of joyous celebrations.

His students have worked to organize community events – including CPR training and blood drives.

We show our appreciation for teacher Allison Sudol. Allison is a Kindergarten teacher at Cormier School and Early Learning Center in Ashwaubenon.

Allison loves to see the growth her young students make – in just nine months. She says getting to know students’ likes and dislikes help her figure out how to motivate them to learn. Allison is passionate about teaching the “whole” child, she wants students to be challenged and feel successful.

Allison became a teacher because she wanted to make a difference in the world and to help kids develop a love of learning to shape future generations.