Posted: May 07, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

(WFRV) - Today's Trendy Tuesday is something we need to make room for this season: wide leg pants.

They are back and popular for the summer.

You can find this and many other styles at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Be sure to check them out on Facebook as well.

 

