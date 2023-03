(WFRV) – As we move toward warmer weather, it’s a great time to give your hair color an update.

Local 5 Live visited Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere where red tones are on trend and they can give you plenty of options that will have you wash and go to start your day.

Moxie Boutique Salon is located at 1700 Sand Acres Drive. For a link to schedule an appointment, just head to their Facebook page.