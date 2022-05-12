(WFRV) – It’s one of the area’s favorite summer events and it’s returning in a few weeks.

Jim Wickersham from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live along with Kyle Fritz from the Fox Valley Food Truck Association with details on this year’s Bazaar After Dark.

Date and Time

Friday Jun 3, 2022

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM CDT

Location

W North Water Street (Between N Shawano & Pearl Streets)

Fees/Admission

This event is FREE

No registration is required to attend

Bazaar After Dark, the Fox Cities’ very own night market is making its highly anticipated New London debut in June!



Mission: Bazaar After Dark is dedicated to revitalizing and drawing positive attention to underutilized business districts in the Fox Valley, while fostering community collaborations through art, music, and common experiences.



What is Bazaar After Dark?

We’re a welcoming, inclusive, family-friendly street market that will transform your once familiar community from dusk into darkness; a weird and wonderful temporary marketplace that will make you smile (and maybe dance) under the dim glow of Edison bulbs. Whether you seek fresh food, live art, firebreathers, body painters, local businesses, live music, Wisconsin makers, or just a casual place to grab a beer, we’ve got you covered.

The next Bazaar After Dark is Friday, June 3 from 5 – 10 pm on West North Water Street in New London. For details, head to foxcitieschamber.com or visit their Facebook event page.