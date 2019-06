(WFRV) – Bands on the Beach is a local summer concert series celebrating local musicians, including The Honeygoats who will be performing July 28th at the event.

Bands on the Beach takes place at the Two Rivers Rotary Pavilion and is going on now – Sept. 8th. It is free to the public, food trucks and concessions are available.

For more information, head to two-rivers.org or call 920-793-5592.