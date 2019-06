(WFRV) – If you love music, Waterfest in Oshkosh is a great event happening this summer.

It all kicks off June 20th and includes performances from great acts like local musicians Copper Box.

For more information on Copperbox and their upcoming tour dates, head to copperboxband.com.

For all of the details including ticket information and full artist line ups at Waterfest, head to waterfest.org.