Frankly Green Bay Presents: Little Chutes and Ladders opening Friday June 7th @ The Meyer Theatre

(WFRV) – Move over Partridge Family, The Van Hermans are moving in!

Explore Dutch Heritage and the ’70s in Frank Hermans new show “Little Chutes and Ladders” at The Meyer Theatre.

It’s a mix of history, comedy, and of course, music and it also raises money for local groups.

“Little Chutes and Ladders” opens this Friday, June 7th and runs through June 22nd. Showtimes: Thursdays – Saturdays, 8 pm. Matinees: June 15th & 20th, 1 pm

For ticket information, head to ticketstaronline.com or call 920-494-3401.

The show also runs in Manitowoc, June 26th, for tickets on this show head to cccshows.org.

Be sure to check out franklygreenbay.com as well.