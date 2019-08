(WFRV) – Summer’s unoffical beginning is this upcoming holiday weekend and that can mean road trips for a lot of families.

Be sure to stop at Gnome Games first so you won’t hear “I’m bored” or “Are we there yet?”

Gnome Games has two locations in Green Bay, on East Mason and on Ridge Road. In Appleton, on County Highway KK.

Check them out online at gnomegames.com.