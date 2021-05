(WFRV) – In today’s health news, we’re talking about hearing loss and the tools to bring you back to the conversation.

Nicole and Pete with Hearing Life stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how and when to make the choice to get a hearing aid and what options you have.

There are two Hearing Life Centers, 1440 S. Oneida Street in Appleton and 550 N. Military Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information, head to hearinglife.com.