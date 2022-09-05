(WFRV) – Could Top Cat be your new best friend? This handsome tabby is an affectionate lap cat looking for a new loving home at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. He’s 8 years old and still has plenty of pep in step!

Top Cat enjoys a good game of chase and batting at a string toy after he’s gotten his fair share of pets. It’s recommended any children in his new home are 8 years or older due to occasional overstimulation from petting. He previously lived with other cats and is the best muffin maker around! Like all cats at WHS, Top Cat is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To meet him, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus today!

See his personal adoption page by clicking HERE.

Pet Walk Door County is the Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual walk for animals happening at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay this Saturday, September 10!

Register in advance online as an individual or team and save, registration fees go up on event day. Plus the earlier you sign up, the more time you have collect donations and earn cool prizes! Better yet, all donations are being matched up to $5,000 through September 10 thanks to Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant. All proceeds will benefit the animals at the WHS Door County Campus!

Sunset Park is located at 747 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. Activities and games for pets and humans will run from 8:30am – 11am, and the walk will start at 9:30am. Local vendors will also be onsite. Dogs are welcome to attend but are not required to participate. To learn more, register, or donate, visit petwalkdoorcounty.com.