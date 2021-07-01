Moxie Boutique and Salon now offers massage services

(WFRV) – Do you look at massage as a splurge or necessity?

Moxie Boutique and Salon in De Pere has joined up with Racingfish Rest and Relaxation to provide a massage experience that will restore body, mind, and spirit.

Casey’s menu of services can be found at racingfish.com, book at appointment by calling or texting 920-246-3474.

To make an appointment at Moxie, reach out to them through Facebook or via text at 920-600-4665. Moxie is now located at 1700 Sand Acres Drive, just off Scheuring Road in De Pere.

