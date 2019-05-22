Naturally Delightful: Organic, Vegan, Gluten Free Bakery

(WFRV) – May is food allergy action month and a local baker is taking action to make sure that people have access to safe food.

Local baker, Brooklynne Wendt, owner of Naturally Delightful is doing her part to help our community with her organic, vegan, and gluten free bakery.

You can place custom orders with Brooklynne by connection through her Facebook page. You can also find her products in Green Bay area Festival Foods, Nectar in downtown Green Bay, Woodmans in Appleton, Farmhouse Cafe in Luxemburg, as well as a few places in Door County.