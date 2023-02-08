(WFRV) – All you need to help a great cause is a hearty appetite.

Kerri Jensen from Oak Street Café stopped by Local 5 Live with what’s on their Souper Bowl menu and how an order from them benefits the New Community Shelter.

Oak Street Café is located at 926 Oak Street in De Pere. Order online at oakstreetcafewi.com.

For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.

Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023

2023 Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods (Green Bay, De Pere & Suamico locations)

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Souper Day

-Oak Street Café

-The Abbey

-Stadium View

-The Depot

-Alpha Delights

-The Booyah Shed

-De Pere Rotary Club Booyah Sale (purchase at Chicago Street Pub)