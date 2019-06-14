OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!

by: Millaine Wells

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Join the entire Local 5 LIVE team today at Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh. Admission to the zoo is always free! 

The team will broadcast Local 5 LIVE (9-10 am) from the zoo. 

Enjoy live music, treats (courtesy of our sponsor, Allstates Rigging), Door County Coffee and the chance to win some fabulous prizes: 

$50 to Door County Coffee 

4 Tickets to the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells will be tossing Our Town t-shirts into the crowd during commercial breaks!  

Here is a look at the rest of our season: 

June 21: Sturgeon Bay (Stone Harbor Resort) 

June 28: Two Rivers (Central Park, Downtown) 

July 12: Marinette (Stephenson Island Gazebo) 

July 19: Howard / Suamico (NEW Zoo Adventure Park) 

July 26: Kewaunee (Harbor Park Gazebo) 

Aug. 2: East Shore of Lake Winnebago (Location TBD) 

Aug. 9: Shawano (Location TBD) 

