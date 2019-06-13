Presentation on WI UFO Sightings tonight at the Manitowoc Public Library

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a fascinating presentation tonight, head over to the Manitowoc Library.

Wisconsin has a rich history of UFO and alien encounters. Each year, hundreds of people witness something in the sky that they can’t explain. Even more bizarre are those that believe that they have come face-to-face with creatures not of this earth.

This program at Manitowoc Public Library looks at some of the most amazing UFO encounters the Badger State has to offer.

It takes place at Manitowoc Public Library’s Balkansky Community Room on Thursday, June 13th from 6:00 – 7:15 pm for an evening that’s guaranteed to be out of this world! Admission is free.