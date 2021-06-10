Preview of Let Me Be Frank newest show, ‘Bays of Our Lives’ opening this weekend at the Meyer Theatre

(WFRV) – They’re all your favorite soap characters with a twist – Local 5 Live gets a preview of Let Me Be Frank’s newest production, “Bays of Our Lives” opening tomorrow at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for some daytime drama! Stefano Di Mera plans to woo Luke Spencer and Dr. Noah Drake, the board presidents of St. Vincent Hospital and Bellin Hospital, at Green Bay’s annual masquerade ball. Stefano hopes to combine the two hospitals and build the largest and most successful hospital in the world. To do so, he’s enlisted the help of his diabolical daughter, Kristen Di Mera. At the party, Stefano wants Kristen to lure Laura Spencer away from Luke and Erica Kane away from Dr. Noah Drake. Kristen correctly assumes this task will be more than a little difficult. There’s no way Luke will leave Laura’s side, especially since she’s begun showing bizarre symptoms and passing out without warning. Plus, Dr. Noah Drake is beyond preoccupied trying to show off to the diva of all divas, Erica Kane. Will a successful acquisition occur, or will unexpected plot twist after plot twist ruin Stefano’s plan? You’ll have to find out in “Bays of Our Lives”. As they say, like cheese through an hourglass, these are the bays of our lives.

“Bays of Our Lives” opens Friday, June 11, with a benefit show for myTEAM TRIUMPH – Wisconsin; $10 of every ticket sold for Friday evening’s performance goes to the organization. myTEAM TRIUMPH provides specialized race equipment, facilitates training runs, and lends race day support so people of all abilities can come together as a team in endurance events. Support myTEAM TRIUMPH with Let Me Be Frank Productions on Friday, June 11.

For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com or call 920-494-3401.