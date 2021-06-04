Summer Fun Days Showcase this Saturday at Titletown in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s going to be a great weekend to kick off summer at Titletown.

Saturday, June 5 from 1 – 9 pm is the Summer Fun Showcase and Titletown Events Coordinator, Jessica visited with Local 5 Live with details along with Brandon from Green Bay Print Shop to show our viewers a cool activity you can do at the park.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, CHILDREN AND FAMILIES, FITNESS

Date: Saturday, June 5

Time: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Titletown

“Press play” on sunshine and fun at Titletown’s Summer Fun Days Showcase presented by Wisconsin Building Supply. Celebrate the unofficial start of summertime and preview the events that Titletown has planned to keep you busy all season long.

Event Activities

Food + Beverages: 1-9 p.m.

Beer Garden • East Plaza

Drinks with a View • Top of Ariens Hill

Taco Verde • Plaza

Roaming Snack Station



Entertainment

1-3 p.m. | Mary Macaroni • Playground Lawn

3-5 p.m. | Family Entertainment – Juggler

3-7 p.m. | Interactive DJ • Football Field

3-4:30 p.m. | Wheel House • Main Stage (near Ridge Road)

4:30-5:30 + 7-7:30 p.m. | Scratch & Bang • Island Platform Stage

5:30-7 + 7:30-9 p.m. | Hello Weekend • Main Stage (near Ridge Road)



Activities

1-3 p.m. | Singo • Top of Ariens Hill

1-3 p.m. | Goat Yoga • Great Lawn

1-5 p.m. | Art Cart + Henna • Under Ariens Hill

1-7 p.m. | Chalk Art • Football Field Walkway

3-7 p.m. | Interactive Mural • North Walkway

3-9 p.m. | Mini Market • Plaza

Activities include: Photo booth, Screen Printing, Henna, VR, Caricature Artists, Interactive Robots + More

A few reminders for guests planning to attend the Summer Fun Days Showcase presented by Wisconsin Building Supply:

• All activities are free unless otherwise noted.

• Free parking is available in Titletown’s lot along Lombardi Avenue and Lots 5 + 6 at Lambeau Field. Shared ride options and public transportation are always encouraged.

• Carry-ins, such as outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase.

• Seating for the concerts is available on a first-come, first served basis.

• Smoking is prohibited in the park.

• Guests are asked to wear a facial covering when 6’ of physical distancing isn’t possible + to follow guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the CDC to maximize safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more great summer events, head to titletown.com.