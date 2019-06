(WFRV) – If you are looking to catch a fantastic show, The Birder Players are performing the classic musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere.

Performances times are as follows:

June 26 – 29 @ 7:30 pm

June 29 @ 2 pm Matinee

July 9 – 13 @ 7:30 pm

July 14 @ 2 pm Matinee

The Broadway Theatre in De Pere is located at 123 South Broadway. For more information, including tickets, head to birderonbroadway.org or call 920-445-5669.