The process of a chemical peel at Moxie Boutique Salon

(WFRV) – It may sound a bit intimidating but there are a bunch of benefits to a chemical peel.

Megan from Moxie Boutique Salon stopped by Local 5 Live with details on a new line and how the process works.

What is a chemical peel?

A chemical peel is utilizing specific solution of acids to slough off skin at a deeper depth than say a traditional polish or scrub. It will also deposit ingredients into the skin to help nourish and hydrate the skin.

Different acids target specific skin concerns such as:

* Reduce fine lines under the eyes and around the mouth.

* Treat wrinkles caused by sun damage and aging.

* Improve the appearance of mild scars.

* Treat certain types of acne.

* Reduce age spots, freckles, and dark patches (melasma) due to pregnancy or taking birth control pills.

* Improve the look and feel of skin.

Sorella Apothecary just released four new peels and our Aesthetician Megan is in the process of being certified to use.

