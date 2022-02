(WFRV)- A lot of our viewers have taken the Plexaderm challenge to reduce undereye bags and wrinkles in ten minutes, and if you’re not one of them, you still have the chance to try it for just $14.95.

The Local 5 Live Valentine’s Day special is the $14.95 trial pack plus free shipping. Just call (800) 959-8843 or online at plexadermtrial.com.