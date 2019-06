(WFRV) – It’s a show that combines rock, showtunes, ballads, and even a little hip-hop. The musical, “Wet Kiss” from WEGA Arts opens this weekend in Weyauwega.

“Wet Kiss” will have performances June 27th – 29th at 7:30 pm at the Gerold Opera House.

For more information, call 920-867-4888.