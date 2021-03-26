Yum Yum Rolls: Inspired by Grandma; Benefits water for South Sudan

(WFRV) – Young, aspiring baker Aaron has created a charity inspired by his grandmother’s recipe of Yum Yum Rolls.

Aaron and his mom Michele spoke to Local 5 Live with how a book Aaron read in school, ‘A Long Walk to Water’ gave him the idea to honor his grandmother’s memory to help families in South Sudan and the need for accessible water.

There are two pick up locations this Saturday, March 28:

Appleton 7:45 am – 8:15 am

Escape Salon Spa Wellness Studios

2400 S. Kensington Drive

Green Bay 9 am – 10 am

Breakthrough Fuel (awning side of bldg.)

400 S. Washington Street

Orders must be received by 8 pm, March 26

Submit orders by emailing yumyumrolls@yahoo.com.

Learn more about Aaron’s mission at yumyumrolls.com and on Facebook.