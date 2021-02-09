Better Body Fitness: Muffin top meltdown

Local 5 Live Fitness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If your jeans are feeling a bit tight, it might be time to melt that muffin top. Our friends at Better Body Fitness has a quick workout to jumpstart your journey.

For more great virtual workouts, follow Better Body Fitness on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally