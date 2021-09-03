Easy but effective ways to work out at home with personal trainer Craig Biwer

Local 5 Live Fitness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Now that the kids are back at school, that can mean more time for you.

Personal Trainer and UW-Oshkosh Lecturer Craig Biwer stopped by Local 5 Live today to show our viewers some easy, but effective things you can do right at home to keep you healthy and strong.

Craig is the owner of Balance Body Training & Conditioning, LLC, offers one-hour sessions for $25/hr. He offers sessions in a private, in-home, studio.

Consultation/sample workouts are free to any new client.

Get in touch with Craig by calling or texting him at 920-915-6493, via email biwercraig@gmail.com, or send a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back