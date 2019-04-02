Skip to content
WFRV
Green Bay
Local 5 Live On Location
OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!
Check out Bart Starr’s famous convertible and more at The Automobile Gallery – June 15th
Goats and other summer fun at 1000 Islands Environmental Center
An event space with breathtaking views: The Waters in Oshkosh
“Every Day is Sundae” week in Two Rivers, June 14th – 20th
Bull Riding and Rodeo Extravaganza at The Resch Center – May 31 – June 2
Master Gardner plant sale
Summer Fun Days Showcase at Titletown Park – Saturday, June 1st
Register for the annual Craft Beer Walk in downtown Appleton – May 18th
Green Bay Bicycle Collective Banquet – Sunday, April 28th at Green Bay Distillery
Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Kitchen Tour – April 25th
5K Trail Run/Walk “Dash at the Dunes” Woodland Dunes Nature Center – April 27
Habitat for Humanity Restore Spring Tool Drive through April
FVTC Brings Latin American Street Food Straight to Your Kitchen
Celebrate Local 920 Artists at the Art Garage in Green Bay – Starting April 4th