2020 Kites Over Lake Michigan, Sept. 5 – 6 in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – Let’s hope for some wind this weekend as it’s the one ingredient needed for high flying time in Two Rivers.

Local 5 Live got a preview of Kites Over Lake Michigan, but this year it’s more like Kites “Near” Lake Michigan at their new location, Two Rivers High School.

Kites Over Lake Michigan runs September 5 and 6 from 11 am – 4 pm. Two Rivers High School is located at 4519 Lincoln Avenue. There will be fireworks Saturday at 8 pm and Kids Kite-Making Sunday at 9 am.

Be advised: Pets are not allowed anywhere on school property.

For more information head to uniqueflyingobjects.com.